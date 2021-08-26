UrduPoint.com

Haleem Appeals SCP, NAB To Take Notice Of Mega Corruption In Tharparkar RO Plants Project

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:53 PM

Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega corruption in Tharparkar RO Plants project

The Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, appealed Supreme Court of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau to take notice of corruption of billions of rupees in RO plants scheme in water scarce Tharparkar district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, appealed Supreme Court of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau to take notice of corruption of billions of rupees in RO plants scheme in water scarce Tharparkar district.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Thursday, demanded for arrest of Sindh Chief Minister, Minister for Public Health Engineering, Director General Sindh Arid Zone Development Authority (SAZDA) and other responsible officials and said that issue of mega corruption in RO Plants would be taken to court and NAB.

"Followers of Yazid have turned Tharparkar into Karbala and residents of the district were suffering from problems like water scarcity, malnutrition and lack of medical facilities," Haleem observed.

As many as 622 Reverse Osmosis plants were installed out of total 750 proposed plants while 228 RO plants including machinery went missing, he said,adding that allocated budget of 750 RO plants issued to Pak Oasis Company even before completion of the work.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that 400 RO plants malfunctioned immediately after the installation and billions of rupees were released in the name of repairs. An additional Rs 300 million were released as well to another company, Oslo, in the name of repairs, he added.

The leader of the opposition said that though most of the RO plants were closed, budget for fuel of the plants has being issued while on the other hand 700 employees had not been paid salaries for several months.

The local administration sold machinery worth millions of rupees in connivance with the provincial government while tube wells installed by SAZDA were also sold and funds embezzled by the Sindh government, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged adding that embezzled amount was transferred to fake accounts and was used for expenses of Bilawal House and payment of bills of Bilawal and Ayan Ali.

Raising serious concerns on increased child mortality rate in Tharparkar this year commented that the 'chairman by chance' was taking revenge of democracy from every individual of Sindh.

Terming the Sindh government as an obstacle to Federal government initiated projects Haleem Adil Sheikh noted that the PTI federal government issued health cards in Tharparkar but there was no quality medical facilities to reap the benefits of health cards.

Mobile medical units are being used in CM Constituencies and for taking political advantage in elections in Karachi, Haleem Adil Sheikh further alleged.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Water Democracy Budget Company Karbala Oslo Ayan Tharparkar From Government Billion Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

10 minutes ago
 South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushi ..

South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushima Water Release Plan - Report ..

10 minutes ago
 Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of ..

Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of goalball

10 minutes ago
 Russia to supply weapons to Afghanistan's neighbou ..

Russia to supply weapons to Afghanistan's neighbours

12 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

12 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily virus deaths

Russia reports record daily virus deaths

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.