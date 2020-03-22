UrduPoint.com
Haleem Appreciates Role Of Medical Professionals In Handling Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI - Sindh) paying tributes to healthcare professionals here on Sunday cited them as the frontline soldiers in the battle against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Nation is thankful to them," he said acknowledging that doctors, nurses and paramedics were discharging their duties diligently, putting their own lives at risk.

Emphasizing that Covid-19 was a pandemic and no government can overcome it without active help and cooperation on part of the entire nation, he said this was the time to rise above differences.

"We have to show our unity as a nation to fight the challenge, said the senior PTI leader.

Shaikh, also the parliamentary leader of PTI in the Sindh Assembly said political point scoring sends negative message to the masses who rightly expect all political parties to help them in coming out of the situation.

"Our captain, Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard and taking practical steps to brave the situation," said Haleem Adil Shaikh.

In the same spirit PTI will support the government of Sindh to contain coronavirus in the province, added the PTI - Sindh official.

Elaborating his stance Shaikh said PTI as an opposition party, with significant public mandate, would fully support the Sindh government.

He said Federal government is also fully conscious of the evolving situation in the country, particularly in Sindh, and providing all needed assistance to the provincial government.

PTI workers and leaders are with the masses and are playing their role in raising awareness against this disease, he added.

He said we will not indulge in politics at this testing time, in fact we have kept our politics in quarantine.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said stringent measures have to be adopted due to which people may have to face some difficulties that is but unavoidable.

He said that while federal and provincial governments were taking needed steps to assist daily wage earners it was equally important that well-to-do people and philanthropists may come forward and contribute towards the cause.

This, he said would also complement funds issued by the federal government to the provinces.

Shaikh appealed to the people to self quarantine themselves for the sake of themselves, their families and other citizens of their city and country.

