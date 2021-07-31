UrduPoint.com

Haleem, Arbab Agree To Gear Up Efforts For Welfare Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:48 PM

Haleem, Arbab agree to gear up efforts for welfare of Sindh

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh agreed to further pace up struggle for betterment of people of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh agreed to further pace up struggle for betterment of people of Sindh.

Both of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders held a meeting on Saturday and discussed in detail the current political situation in the province, prospects of change and future strategy for achieving the goals of public welfare.

They also agreed that widespread political struggle was the only way to salvage people of the province from clutches of PPP that has failed to deliver in its 14 year long rule in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaura ..

Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaurants - Prime Minister

40 seconds ago
 Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity

Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity

41 seconds ago
 UAE among the world&#039;s fastest countries in de ..

UAE among the world&#039;s fastest countries in deploying 5G networks: Mohammed ..

19 minutes ago
 Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice shee ..

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

43 seconds ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

45 seconds ago
 UK PM's wife expecting second child

UK PM's wife expecting second child

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.