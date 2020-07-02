Haleem asks Bilawal to remove sufferings of people of Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the sufferings of the people of Sindh especially Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the sufferings of the people of Sindh especially Larkana.

Addressing a press conference here, flanked by PTI leader and Sindh Baitul Mal president Hunaid Lakhani, Saifullah Abro, Jam Farooq Ahmed, Agha Arslan Ahmed and others, he said Bilawal should focus on Sindh, especially Larkana.

Haleem said people of Sindh was facing water shortage and many children had died in Thar due to hunger and diseases.

Sindh irrigation department was a glaring example of corruption and mismanagement of the PPP government, he said adding, "We will not give withholding tax to Sindh." He asked to read articles 77, 141 and 142.

Haleem Adil said the Parliament could amend the law and under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, provinces were bound to collect the tax and give it to the Federal government.

He said provinces could not refuse tax collection on behalf of the federation. He said the people were saying they would not collect tax for 22 crore Pakistanis.

Haleem Adil said those people had not given Rs6 billion as they had registered 500 vehicles but devoured the tax.

He said one should indulge in politics but refrain from violating the Constitution.

He further said those people wanted an National Reconciliation Ordinance.

Haleem said those people had destroyed Karachi.

He said they were talking about minus-one formula, but Imran Khan was the only one who was an honest leader. PPP was now a party of just four divisions, he said adding corruption of Rs270 billion was made in Sindh and in 2015 they did corruption of Rs3,200 billion, in 2017-18, they did corruption of Rs1,500 billion, but the auditor general Sindh did not issue this report.

He said the federal government did not receive revenue of Rs500 billion. He further said license of PALPA vice president was also fake.

Sindh Baitul Mal chief Hunaid Lakhani said his secretariat was doing many welfare activities. He said we would fight for the rights of people. Workers of PTI were serving common people, he said adding time had come to take action against the Karachi Electric.

Hunaid said K-4 project was a must to mitigate the water shortage. He said the PPP was involved in selling of water. He said there was even shortage of oxygen and ventilators.

MPA Shahnawaz Jadon and Jam Farooq Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.