UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Asks People To Raise Their Voice Against Injustice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Haleem asks people to raise their voice against injustice

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh asked people of Sindh province to raise their voice against the injustices being done by PPP rulers for decades.

He said there was no health facility for poor people of Kohistan,said a press release issued here on Monday.

Haleem said that there was persistent water shortage in Sindh.He accusing PPP rulers for unjust distribution of available water in various districts of the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Water Kohistan Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE–EU Working Group on Human Rights stresses im ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says No One at NATO Wants 'New Cold W ..

18 minutes ago

'Strategic depth' obsolete as Pakistan committed t ..

18 minutes ago

Biarritz risk sanctions after post-match pitch inv ..

18 minutes ago

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO S ..

18 minutes ago

Sixth to Eight grade classes to resume from June 1 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.