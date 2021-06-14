Haleem asks people to raise their voice against injustice

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh asked people of Sindh province to raise their voice against the injustices being done by PPP rulers for decades.

He said there was no health facility for poor people of Kohistan,said a press release issued here on Monday.

Haleem said that there was persistent water shortage in Sindh.He accusing PPP rulers for unjust distribution of available water in various districts of the province.