Haleem asks Saeed not to end dirty politics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Sunday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an autonomous body which could file reference against anyone involved in scams and asked Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani to stop doing dirty politics.

Addressing a news conference here in premises of Sindh Assembly, Sheikh, who is also the central vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asked Saeed Ghani to appear before the NAB and submit his replies.

"Saeed Ghani should tell about Farhan Sharla, who has been again arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force for running drug dens and for his involvement in heinous crimes," Haleem said and added that Sharla had once been very close to Saeed Ghani and his brother Farhan Ghani.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said a report prepared by Dr. Rizwan had exposed Saeed Ghani and the narcotics business. He alleged that Saeed Ghani had been involved in running drug dens and was patronizing the drug pushers and criminal elements, adding that he had enough proofs about Saeed Ghani's activities and dirty business.

He said another henchman of Saeed Ghani was involved in land grabbing and he was directly abetting him in his nefarious attempt to occupy land of deputy commissioner office in Malir district.

Haleem claimed that it had been the hallmark of PPP leaders to cry foul when they got trapped themselves in their own nets. He asked Murad Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani to mend their ways and stop all such dramas.

He said he was ready if NAB officials wanted to arrest him. The opposition leaders said the Sindh Chief Minister despite facing seven references in NAB was still roaming and was all set to take 'baby' to US for getting some favors from certain quarters by offering their services to Americans as per the policies of their leaders.

He said that PPP leaders could go to any length to get power but Prime Minister Imran Khan would foil all their nefarious designs.

The Opposition Leader said tours of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah with ill intentions would only bring bad name for the country and asked people to denounce such greedy people, who were ready to sell everything for becoming into power.

He rejected baseless allegations that he owned 298 acres of land and made it clear that he had only four acres of land and its record was available with all the departments concerned including Election Commission of Pakistan. "My cousins and other relatives have all required documents of every inch of lands they own" Haleem said and added that PPP rulers in Sindh had occupied thousands of acres of land in every nook and corner of the province. The process of land allotment started in 1990 and 43 thousands out of 65 thousand acres of lands were allotted by PPP governments.

He alleged spokesperson of Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab was involved in such scams and was trying to save his skin through a person.

He said Sindh government had occupied 2.8 million acres of lands of forest department which was challenged in Supreme Court and then ban was imposed on acts.

Haleem said PPP government had forged the documents of revenue departments. The PPP leaders made massive mess when record was set on fire after assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

He alleged that Chief Minister Syed Murad had also occupied acres of mountainous lands in Jamshoro and Dadu districts. PPP rulers had not only illegally allotted government lands but also got them occupied through goons and henchmen in Karachi, Thatta and other districts of the province. High-ups of PPP government in Sindh were not obeying frequent court orders to bring reforms in the revenue department through mechanized manner.

He said it was very unfortunate and undemocratic move that he and other main leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak during concluding budget session but they had now got enough material to show people of Sindh the actual faces of the corrupt rulers imposed on Sindh.

Haleem said during next press conference he would share more details of malpractices and injustices committed by PPP leaders and rulers.