Haleem asks Sindh govt to focus on its performance rather than politics

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Sunday asked the Sindh government to focus on poor performance in the province rather than politics and corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, Haleem Adil said that Sindh government did nothing but allegedly committed a record billion funds of corruption in Sindh, adding, instead of resolving the citizens' issues, the PPP leadership had been busy criticizing the Federal government.

Adil Sheikh alleged that due to poor policies of Sindh government whole province had been turned into deserted look where innocent residents are facing numerous hardships including water, sanitation, hunger issue and record cases of dog biting.

He said nobody knew where the funds granted under the 18th amendment were spent, adding, PTI would continue to expose the corruption of PPP government in Sindh.

Government has no fear and threat from any corrupt opposition, he added.

Replying to a query, he said opposition was just trying to instigate masses against the PTI government but they will fail in their nefarious designs.