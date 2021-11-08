Haleem assures support to family of assassinated Fahmida Sial

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI/LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Monday, vowed that every possible assistance would be provided to family of Fahmida Sial who was assassinated in a village near Larkana.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, reached at the village Khairpur Juso to offer condolence to family members of Fahmida Sial.

He expressed deep sorrow and profound grief over murder of the innocent woman.

Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, president PTI Sukkur region Syed Tahir Shah, Dr. Masroor Sial, Samiullah Abro, Moula Bux Pathan, Nisar Arain, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Naheed Khuhawar, Ume Rubab Chandio and others were also accompanied with the opposition leader.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, speaking to media at the occasion, said that he came to offer condolence of Fahmida Sial who was murdered inside her home reportedly by Sahaheed Hussain Isran, father of a PPP MPA Ganhwer Khan Isran, in presence of local police.

Haleem said that he has been there in the village of Larkana on directives of Prime minister Imran Khan and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to console the affected family and to assure them that no stone would be left unturned for dispensation of justice.

The poor woman who was carrying holy Quran and begging for mercy was shot dead, Haleem said alleging that police guards and vehicles of the MPA Ganhwer Isran were accompanied with Shaheed Isran.

He further alleged that Isran family wanted to usurp houses and a piece of land so first they abducted male members of Sial family through police and then ambushed their home and killed Fahmida Sial while sanctity of the Holy Quran was also violated.

A nephew of murdered woman was also abducted because he was recording a video of the inhuman incident, Haleem added.

He also accused local police of being involved in the heinous crime and said, "It was evident from the fact that anti-terrorism provisions were not included in FIR." It was a barbaric example of terrorism like Nizam Jokhio case , Haleem maintained and vowed to pursue the case of Fahmida Sial for dispensation of justice to the affected family.

He referred to case of Ume Rubab Chandio that set an example of tireless struggle against Sardari system and urged the Sial family to stand firm against intimidation and coercion of the cruel sardars and do not accept any Jirga.

Ume Rubab Chandio speaking at the occasion said that daughters of Sindh were seeking justice while feudal system has ransacked Sindh.

PTI leader Dr Masroor Sial said that affected family was being pressurized to withdraw their case while local police could not provide security to the family.