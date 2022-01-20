UrduPoint.com

Haleem Bemoans Killing Of Another Missing Child In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, bemoaned killing of another missing child in Karachi and demanded that perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to book at the earliest

The four year old child Husban Ahmed went missing from Surjani town area of Karachi on January 12 and his dead body was recovered from a river on Thursday morning.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, reached at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where dead body of Husban Ahmed was brought for autopsy. He consoled members of bereaved family and assured all possible assistance to them.

Haleem Adil while talking to media persons at the occasion said that it was a tragic heart thwarting incident.

The innocent child went missing a week ago and he could have been found alive if he was searched efficiently but today dead body of the child was found floating in a river.

The corpse of the child was in the hospital for postmortem examination and the police were saying that the MLO was not available while the MLO who was sitting in office was accusing that police were not present, Haleem stated and regretted that system has become heartless and inconsiderate.

Earlier the same situation had been witnessed in cases of Nazim Jokhio and a minor girl who was shot dead during a robbery in Shah Latif town and corpses were placed in mortuaries but MLOs were not available to fulfill medico-legal formalities, he recalled adding that MLO in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital had demonstrated the same negligent attitude.

He said that Rs 250 billion were allocated for health department in the annual budget of Sindh but heirs of the deceased child were asked to arrange items required for carrying out autopsy of the body.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that innocent children were unsafe and insecure in our society as a few days ago, a child Abdul Rehman was killed after being molested. He appreciated DIG Karachi West Nasir Aftab and performance of the team led by SSP central who swiftly apprehended three accused of the cold blooded murder of Abdul Rehman.

"We stressed on public execution for culprits of such heinous crimes to make them example for others but some people opposed it," Haleem Adil said and reiterated demand of hanging the convicts of such vicious crimes in public in order to create deterrence in the society.

He said that PTI stood besides the victim family of Husban and would do its best for dispensation of justice to the affected family.

