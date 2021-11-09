UrduPoint.com

Haleem Censures Inordinate Delay In Construction Of Cadet College In Dadu

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Tuesday, censured inordinate delay in completion of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cadet College Dadu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Tuesday, censured inordinate delay in completion of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cadet College Dadu.

Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also Central Vice President of PTI paid a visit to site of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cadet College at Kakar town of Dadu district along with PTI leaders Dr. Masroor Sial, Haji Nisar Arain, Rajabb Shahani and others. He also inspected various sections of under construction building of the college.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had inaugurated the project stretched over 104 acres. The development work of the project named after Shaheed Bezair Bhutto was started in 2008 but despite passage of 13 years and allocation of budget in every financial year not even 20 percent work on the project have been completed so far, Haleem noted.

The cost of the project was rising with every passing year but progress could only be seen in files, He observed adding that tax payers' money was being squandered only for the sake of commissions.

The education system in Sindh has been paralyzed as hundreds of such projects were designed just for getting commissions and kick-backs, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged stating that only in district Dadu 700 schools out of total 2100 educational institutions were closed while around 200 schools had been turned into 'Otaqs' of influential persons.

He said that in Sindh PPP was getting votes in the name of Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto and they were busy in minting money by designing projects named after their martyred leader.

Muhtarma Shaheed had a vision for educating each and every child but vision of incumbent leadership of PPP is making money through fake projects, Haleem remarked.

