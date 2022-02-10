UrduPoint.com

Haleem Condemns Harassment Of PUMHS Student

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Haleem condemns harassment of PUMHS student

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday condemned act of harassment and violence against a student of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences Nawabshah and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday condemned act of harassment and violence against a student of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences Nawabshah and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a statement assured his full support to victim of harassment saying that culprits involved in the heinous crime would not be let free and would be brought to justice.

Another case of harassment of a medical student Dr.

Perveen Rind surfaced as she complained the other day of being harassed first for having illicit relations with a senior officer and on her refusal she was tortured afterwards, he bemoaned.

"Dr. Parveen yesterday said that daughters in Sindh do not commit suicide but first they were killed and then hanged," Haleem Adil said asserting that it has been clear now that Naila Rind, Noshin Shah and Nimrata Kumari had not committed suicide.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho did not take any action, the opposition leader alleged.

