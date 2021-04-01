Haleem condoles death of Ajay Lalwani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly (SA), Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday visited the Saleh Putt and held a meeting with heirs of Journalist Ajay Lalwani and condoled over his death.

PTI leader remained there for some time and sympathized with heirs of Ajay Lalwani and the grieved family.