Haleem Congratulates PTI, Allies On Approval Of Important Bills From Parliament

Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and central vice president Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday congratulated the federal government of PTI and its allied parties on passage of important bills from the joint session of the parliament

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and central vice president Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday congratulated the Federal government of PTI and its allied parties on passage of important bills from the joint session of the parliament.

In a statement issued by the spokesman, Haleem Adil Sheikh congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on approval of the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in elections, giving right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and establishment of university in Hyderabad and said approval of important bills from the parliament was outright defeat of those who were opposing to give right of vote to millions of Pakistanis living abroad.

Sheikh said after approval of the bill for use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the elections, now deceased voters of PML-N and PPP could not cast their votes.

Those parties who raised the voice against rigging in elections in the past, are opposing EVM and stand with opponents of modern election system, Haleem Adil said and added that today opposition parties were defeated badly in the parliament.

Haleem Adil Sheikh congratulated the people of Hyderabad on approval of the bill for establishment of Technical and Management Institute University in the second largest city of Sindh.

Terming PPP as an anti education party, Haleem Adil said Sindh's ruling party always opposed establishment of federal education institutes in the province, adding that it had focused on legislation for elite class and Bilawal House systems instead of poor people.

He said the people of Sindh could only defeat the feudal mindset of the Pakistan People's Party by getting higher education.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also congratulated legislators of PTI, its allied parties and some opposition members for the approval of important bills from the joint session of parliament.

