KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday criticized double-standards politics of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders in Sindh.

He said that on the one hand PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was boasting of the high democratic values on the floor of National Assembly while on the other hand, the PPP leaders buried the democratic norms under the heaps of dust and hammered the last nail in coffin of the so-called democracy by not allowing MPAs including Leader of the Opposition, parliamentary leaders of PTI, GDA and MMA to speak during the concluding budget session in Sindh Assembly, according to a communiqu.

He said that soon after Sindh Assembly came into session following the general elections in 2018, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly was to be made the chairman of Public Accounts Committee. But, the Speaker and PPP leaders, on the directions of top party leadership, denied this right to opposition parties to run the affairs of the committee for smooth accountability within the house.

" It is a matter of great concern that even not a single member from main opposition parties was made even as the member of the public accounts committee. he said and added that according to the report issued by Auditor General of Sindh from 2008 to 2020 -2021, huge amount of Rs 1,400 billion was misappropriated by PPP rulers in Sindh.

The PTI leader said that in existing standing committees both in Senate of Pakistan and National Assembly of Pakistan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself was chairman of the standing committee on human rights. But in Sindh Assembly there was no place for any MPA from the opposition parties in such committees in Sindh.

" The provincial government is bound to present the annual report of the auditor general in the assembly during the budget session but PPP government high-ups only bothered to produce reports about details of 2017 and 2018 years.

PTI leader said that during the conclusion of the fiscal year of 2020 and 2021, PPP rulers did not allow the speaker to conduct the pre-budget session in the months from January to March.

The opposition parties drew the attention of the chair towards such attitude but no willingness was shown for the debate.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also submitted a Privilege Motion in Sindh Assembly seeking action against the policemen, who according to him stopped PTI MPAs entering the building of Assembly on Tuesday.