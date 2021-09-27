UrduPoint.com

Haleem Criticizes Sindh Govt For Not Implementing Water Commission Report

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:18 PM

The central vice president Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday rebuked Sindh government for not implementing Supreme Court mandated water commission report

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The central vice president Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday rebuked Sindh government for not implementing Supreme Court mandated water commission report.

According to report, over 85 percent population of Sindh was compelled to consume sewerage mixed contaminated water as neither provincial government controlled drainage of sewerage water into irrigation channels nor treatment plants were installed as per directives of the water commission, Haleem Adil said during visit of Phulleli and Pinyari canals in Hyderabad.

Sheikh expressed annoyance over disposal of highly contaminated sewerage water without any treatment into Phulleli and Pinyari canals and said over 5,00,000 people in Sindh were affected by Hepatitis while Cancer, Ulcer, Typhoid and other water borne diseases.

A water commission was constituted on directives of the honourable Supreme Court that compiled a detailed report over the situation of water contamination in Sindh, he said adding that the report was sent to the provincial government but it had failed to implement recommendations of the commission.

Sewerage water including the hazardous industrial and hospital waste was being disposed off in River Indus and its irrigation canal which were major source of drinking water for the most of the population in the province, he observed.

Murtaza Wahab remained provincial environment minister for more than six years and it was his responsibility to ensure implementation on report of the water commission but not a single effluent treatment plant could be made operational, he stated.

Sewerage water from Sukkur was being disposed off in river Indus, sewerage drains in Shikarpur fall in Baghari canal, Larkana's drains were falling into Rice canal and sewerage water in Dadu was being disposed in MNV drain, Haleem Adil Sheikh maintained.

He said sewerage water of Hyderabad and Jamshoro found its disposal in Phulleli, Pinyari and Akram canals while industrial areas of Kotri and Nuriabad were draining out industrial waste and sewerage water into KB Feeder that feed Keenjhar Lake, the major water source of water for people of Karachi.

It was fundamental responsibility of the government to provide basic facilities to the masses and to ensure redressal of their problems but Sindh government was busy in corruption and kept neglecting the people, he alleged adding that Pakistan Peoples Party government had devastated the entire province of Sindh.

