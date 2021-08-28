(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday hold provincial government responsible for fire incident in a factory in which 18 workers lost their lives and demanded for registration of murder case against CM and other concerned ministers.

Haleem Adil Sheikh reached at Mehran Town area of Korangi district along with MPA Raja Azhar, PTI district President in Korangi Gohar Khattak and others to condole with bereaved family of Kashif- one of the victims of the incident. The PTI leaders offered Fateha for the labourers who lost their lives in the sad incident and assured the affected families of their assistance.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that CM Sindh should take the responsibility of the incident and resign and a thorough investigation be conducted to probe that who allowed to construct a factory in residential area, why safety guidelines issued by the supreme court in aftermath of Baldia town factory incident were not complied with and how the factory owner managed to get NOC from environment department.

Mother of a victim complained that fire tenders arrived at the scene after two hours, Haleem Adil said and added that Federal government had provided 52 fire brigades for Karachi but relevant department could not even operate them as they do not have drivers nor any arrangement of water to extinguish the fire.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that it appears that labour department, Sindh Building Control Authority and environment department failed to dispose of their responsibilities as after 18th amendment all these matters were responsibility of the provincial government.

The statements of eye witness and affected families indicated that the rulers of Sindh were more responsible than the company owners, he added.

The Sindh government should immediately issue a compensation of Rs 10 million for each deceased worker and provide government job to one relative of the victims, Haleem Adil Sheikh further demanded.

He was of the view that a murder case should be registered against Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and provincial local government minister. "We will move to the court on this issue as well," he added.

Murtaza Wahab as KMC Administrator should have reached on the spot at the earliest to lead the rescue and relief activities, but he preferred to please his boss Bilawal Zardari who had to depart for Thatta, Haleem said and alleged that Murtaza Wahab and Saeed Ghani were responsible for issuing illegal NOCs.

Mother of the victim Kashif, while speaking to media appealed for justice to affected families and said that there was no arrangement for extinguishing fire in the factory while all the entry and exit points were locked.

"It was not an accident but a planned conspiracy," she alleged adding that when neighbours tried to break the locks or windows watchmen of the factory resisted them and kept them at bay.