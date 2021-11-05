Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, demanded that a joint investigation team headed by a judge of high court should be formed to probe the heinous murder of a young man in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, demanded that a joint investigation team headed by a judge of high court should be formed to probe the heinous murder of a young man in Malir.

He expressed the views while talking to media persons at Salar Jokhio village of district Malir of Karachi after offering condolence to bereaved family of Nazim Jokhio- a young man reportedly tortured to death by influential persons on Wednesday night. PTI Karachi president Khurram Sher Zaman, MPA Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar and other party leaders were accompanied with him.

Haleem said that Nazim Jokhio was a brave young man who was assassinated vehemently while his family displayed courage to challenge the influential political figure of the area.

He said that affected family was accusing Jam Abdul Karim for the murder and wanted his name to be included in the FIR.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow and deep grief on the murder incident while he (Haleem) had talked with Governor Sindh regarding the issue as well.

He said "where the CM Sindh and his ministers were when police was not registering FIR and reluctant to conduct post mortem and now they rose up when all the legal formalities has been completed.

" He expressed no confidence on JIT constituted by the provincial government, adding that it would maneuver the case.

He demanded that investigation of the incident should be carried out by a JIT headed by a justice of high court.

Khurram Sherzaman speaking at the occasion said that Nazim Jokhio given the message of standing before brutality and repression. He alleged that PPP was patronizing the murderers of Nazim Jokhio.

The number of assassins was increasing in Sindh Assembly as another PPP MPA was allegedly involved in a murder incident in Larkana, he said adding that such inhuman incidents did not take place at the times of Benazir Bhutto.

He appealed Chief Justice to take notice of the incident and a judicial commission should be formed to probe the incident.

He assured his support to the bereaved family, adding that PTI stood shoulder by shoulder with oppressed people of Sindh who were suffering .