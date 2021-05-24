Haleem demands IGP removal over poor law & order situation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday demanded the removal of province's inspector-general of police (IGP) over poor law and order situation in Sindh especially in Shikarpur district

He said this during his visit to the residences of the martyred cops, encountered in Shikarpur and offered heart felt condolence to the heirs, said a statement.

Talking to media persons, he said that before police operations in Katcha, the dacoits of the Pacca should be eliminated. He said after the 18th amendment law and order was a provincial matter.

He said during last 13 years Rs 753 billion were spent on law and order in Sindh.

He lauded the bravery of the martyred cops and said they were our real heroes.Our armed forces were rendering matchless sacrifices to restore peace in Sindh and alleged that people sitting in corridors of power were supporting these dacoits.

Haleem Adil asked how bullets penetrated into police armoured personnel carrier (APC) by the Katcha dacoits. He said crime, smuggling and oil theft were on the rise in Sindh.

He said we will continue to fight for the rights of the people.