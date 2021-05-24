UrduPoint.com
Haleem Demands Removal Of IGP Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Haleem demands removal of IGP Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday has demanded of the Inspector General of Police Sindh should be sacked over poor law order in Sindh, especially in Shikarpur district.

Halee visited the homes of the martyred cops in encounter in Shikarpur and offered heart-felt condolence to the heirs.

Later on while talking to media,he said that before police operations in Katcha, the dacoits of the Pacca should be eliminated. He said after the 18th amendment law and order is a provincial matter. He said during last 13 years Rs 753 billion were spent to maintain law and order in Sindh.

He said the martyred cops were our heroes.He said peace would be restored in Sindh when army and rangers were called. He said Sindh government does not want peace and the role of rangers was limited to Karachi only adding,when rangers was called in whole Sindh the dacoits of the Pacca would be caught.

He said people sitting in corridors of power were supporting these dacoits. He said SSPs and cops were in field but IGP was seen nowhere. He said Sindh police was politicized and failed to deliver. He asked about how bullets penetrated into APC of police.

He said the PPP has given districts of Sindh on contact. He said crime, smuggling and oil theft were on the rise. He said no meeting of Sindh police public safety commission was summoned.

He further said previous day under a conspiracy, an attack on him was staged, like Malir attack. He said we did not responded in same Currency because we were political workers. He said the politics of the mother and grandfather was not like this. He said he was also attacked in Umerkot. He said Anwar Siyal was behind the recent attack. He said however,we would continue to fight for the rights of people.

