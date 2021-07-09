UrduPoint.com
Haleem Demands Removal Of Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khuhro

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has criticized Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Advisor to Chief Minister on Universities and Boards, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for their failure in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has criticized Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Advisor to Chief Minister on Universities and Boards, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for their failure in the province.

Sheikh, who is also the Central Vice President of PTI, in his press statement issued here Friday said that despite of spending huge amounts of money on the hiring of the monitors to examine the process of the ongoing school examinations, they had failed to even contain the leak of examination papers. "Both persons are only interested in making money and enjoying parties with having no concern over the mess created in education department" he added and demanded their removal as soon as possible in the best interests of the education of the province. The school buildings in the province have turned into cattle pens by the influential people, he said and added that it was a matter of grave concern that no concerted efforts were made to control the use of the unfair means in the ongoing examinations.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that PPP leaders were willfully pushing the education department towards worst situation and depriving the youths from poor and middle classes of their right to get education.

The PTI leader said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto would get nothing from Kashmir and his party's candidates would be rejected by the people of the Valley adding, he asked the PPP chairman to focus on his hometown which was in the shambles.

Sheikh said that the farmers in the tail-end areas of the various districts of Sindh were still on the roads demanding their due share of irrigation water for the crop cultivation but the irrigation minister was crying foul and misleading the farmers with false claims about the improvement in the water flows. The tail-end farmers and growers will get water of their share only when the illegal outlets and waterways of PPP rulers and leaders were dismantled, he expressed.

