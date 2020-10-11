UrduPoint.com
Haleem Distributed Ration Among Rain-hit People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Haleem distributed ration among rain-hit people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday distributed ration, tent and mosquito mats among rain-hit people of shadi pali area of Mirpurkhas district.

PTI leader, during his visit to rain-hit area,s also personally listened to the problems of the people.

Talking to Media, PTI leader said that on the directives of Federal Government relief goods were being supplied to rain victims of Mirpurkhas district including ration, tents and other necessary items. He further said that the Federal Government would not let alone rain-hit poor people and all out efforts were underway to provide relief to destitute rain-hit people.

More Stories From Pakistan

