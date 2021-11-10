Haleem expresses concerns on deteriorating HR situation in Sindh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday raised concerns over deteriorating situation of human rights in Sindh particularly incidents of women murder and impeding justice to the victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday raised concerns over deteriorating situation of human rights in Sindh particularly incidents of women murder and impeding justice to the victims.

He questioned role of Police and other investigation agencies which were supporting aggressor by extending unlawful favour to the criminal elements instead of playing their due role for delivering justice to the victims, said a news release issued here.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in context of recent incident of brutal murder of a woman Fehmida Sial in District Qambar Shahdadkot by allegedly an influential politician and the prejudiced role of district police chief, Senior Superintendent of Police Sumair Noor Channa.

The local police served personal interests of the influential Isran family that wanted to usurp houses and land of poor Sial family, first by abducting Ghulam Sarwar Sial and two others members of the affected family.

Secondly lending a supportive hand to Shaheed Hussain Isran- father of member provincial assembly from Pakistan Peoples Party Gunhwar Isran- who was allegedly involved in brutal murder of Fahmida Sial inside her home, Sheikh wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, another member of the affected family was abducted and tortured by the assassin in the presence of police while politically influenced and partial role of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qmbar Shahdadkot was evident by registration of a weak First Information Report without inclusion of anti-terrorism act provisions, he added.

"The partisan role of SSP Channa is discrediting the entire police department," Haleem Adil Sheikh requested the Prime Minister to initiate an appropriate departmental action against the involved police officers particularly SSP Sumair Noor Channa who was also involved in victimization of political opponents of PPP and allowing criminal activities in the district.

Haleem Adil Sheikh had also taken notice of life threats to Bakhtawar Soomro, a student of IBA University Sukkur, who posted on social media a video accusing IBA administration of corruption, highhandedness and repressive attitude towards students.

Bakhtawar Soomro, later through an application addressing to the leader of the opposition, complained that she was being intimidated for exposing illegal and unethical practices within IBA and she was being extended life threats by IBA administration, influential political persons of the area and local police officials.

Haleem Adil Sheikh has also written a letter to Director General Federal Investigation Agency to conduct a free and fair investigation of the issue for ensuring justice to Bakhtawar Soomro and measures for protection of life of the complainant.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, commenting on the issue said, "Fahmida Sial and Bakhtawar Soomro are daughters of Sindh and we will do our utmost for ensuring justice to them."