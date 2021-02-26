UrduPoint.com
Haleem Expresses Concerns Over Disorder In Sindh Assembly Session

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Haleem expresses concerns over disorder in Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday expressed his concerns over the disorder during the session of Provincial Assembly.

Positive trends should be set by the members so that negative impression of the house among the masses could be removed, said Haleem Adil talking to media at Sindh Assembly building.

He said the House should be discussing issues of masses and should be legislating for resolution of those issues but it seemed like the treasury benches were not interested in doing so.

"There was no such thing as humanity in the rulers" said the Opposition Leader.

Haleem Adil said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah left the House before his (Haleem's) arrival to the House. "Why Chief Minister is so scared", he asked.

