Haleem expresses concerns over poor draining system of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader In Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that in case of more downpours, there would be urban-flooding in Karachi due to the poor and collapsed drainage system in most parts of the city.

Addressing a news conference in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, he expressed his concerns and serious apprehensions over the poor drainage system of the city and said that Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah would be responsible for any damage in case of more monsoon downpours in coming days and weeks.

He said that construction work on three main gutter lines including Gujjar Nala, Mehmoodabad Nala and Orangi Nala undertaken by the Federal government were already near to completion.

He said that a huge amount of Rs1,225 million had already been transferred in the accounts of Sindh government as the compensation for the residents, who were affected by those mega projects. "The people are running from pillar to post to get payments due to slackness on the part of the provincial officers", he added.

He warned that a little amount of rain on Monday was just a trailer and a single heavy downpour in coming days could fully expose the performance of the Sindh government in Karachi.

The PTI leader said that Murataza Wahab Sidduiqui, who had already failed to run two important departments, would not be allowed to become the administrator of Karachi adding, he heaped scorns on him for his failure to stop the water contamination in the canals and other water works to bring any improvement in prosecution department.

He said that the education Department was given to the person, who was interested in meddling in the affairs of the other departments.

Haleem Adil also came down hard on Sindh Irrigation Minister to ensure the just water distribution among the farmers of Sindh.

The PTI leader said that CV of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also submitted by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali during his stay in America but the recent pictures from America showed that Mr Zardari was yet to get an interview call.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto, who had gone to USA for the job at the cost of the sovereignty of the country would only get humiliation.

Since brave Prime Minister Imran Khan had already refused to allow American forces to use Pakistani air bases by saying absolutely not.

He said that past record of the PPP leadership was riddled with serious stains of making compromises on the sovereignty of the country to get power by hook or by crook.