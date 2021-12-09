UrduPoint.com

Haleem Expresses Concerns Over Sindh Government's Plans Of Creating Provincial Police Cadre

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Haleem expresses concerns over Sindh government's plans of creating provincial police cadre

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday expressed serious concerns over Sindh Government's plan for creating provincial Police Cadre and termed it as a deliberate defiance to constitution of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday expressed serious concerns over Sindh Government's plan for creating provincial Police Cadre and termed it as a deliberate defiance to constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building he said that Sindh government after its defeat in issue of transfers under rotation policy reportedly envisaging creation of provincial police cadre and it was included in agenda of Sindh cabinet meeting scheduled on the day.

He said that Sindh government earlier attempted to promulgate local government amendment bill 2021 in violation of 140-A and other articles of the constitution and now they were going to contravene the constitution again.

He noted that Police Services of Pakistan were all Pakistan service common to the federation and provinces and only parliament was empowered to determine the appointments to and conditions of service in the regard .

"PSP derives its origin from Articles 240 and 241 of the Constitution while condition of service of persons of All Pakistan Service are governed by Civil Servants Act 1973 and Police Service of Pakistan (Composition, Cadre and Seniority) Rules 1985," he observed adding that all the police posts of grade 18 and above in the province were PSP posts and were part of their cadre strength.

The creation of a provincial cadre and apportionment of seats from the PSP cadre posts would tantamount to changing their condition of service and it would be in violation of the Constitution as it would require an amendment in the Constitution, Haleem maintained.

Haleem alleged that PPP wanted to protect those ranker officers recruited and promoted by Sindh government in violation of merit as well as rules and who were serving political and personal interests of Zardari and Murad Ali Shah by their above the law actions.

There was a lengthy story of such cadre officers from DIG Pinjal Khan to Rao Anwar, he added.

He said that although policing was a provincial subject direct recruitment of DSPs was stopped through Police Order 2002 but later it was resumed after promulgation of Sindh Police Act 2019. However, after promotion to grade 18 in the rank of Superintendent of Police, they will have to be encadred to Police Service of Pakistan as per the provision of PSP Rules 1985, he said.

He said that after creation of unconstitutional provincial police cadre Sindh government will lose all its right on federal institutions like FIA, IB, NACTA, NPF and NPA as under Establishment division's rotation policy officers were posted in different provinces and Federal law enforcement agencies to diversify their experience and maintain and balance between the Federating units.

Haleem Adil Sheikh indicated that the move would not only adversely affect the national morale but fate of a number of police officers already in federal service against the Sindh provincial quota would become dubious.

Sheikh while quoting the media reports said that police officials would be selected by Sindh Public Service Commission whose reputation and credibility has not been up to the mark. He added that it would not only obstruct recruitment on merit but also demoralize the talented candidates especially coming from down trodden class if selection will not made by Federal Public Service Commission.

He alleged that owing to rise of the unpopular political graph, the PPP would try to rule by misuse of the police force against the will of people of Sindh province to achieve the political motives.

Leader of the opposition said that he through a letter demanded Sindh Chief Minister to adopt a mature political and administrative approach to handle delicate matters as supremacy of the constitution, national integrity and solidarity must prevail at all cost.

Haleem said that he would write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in situation.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Parliament Rao Anwar Turkish Lira Federal Investigation Agency 2019 Murad Ali Shah Media All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Opposition SPSC

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Water Week concludes with prize distribut ..

Pakistan Water Week concludes with prize distribution among winners

33 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses Vawda's ICA against ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses Vawda's ICA against his disqualification case in ..

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan emphasizing on utilization of indigenous ..

Pakistan emphasizing on utilization of indigenous renewable energy resources: Ha ..

37 seconds ago
 Governor lauds performance of NAB

Governor lauds performance of NAB

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.