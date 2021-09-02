Haleem expresses grief on demise of Syed Ali Geelani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, expressed deep sorrow and profound grief over demise of senior Kashmiri liberation leader Syed Ali Gilani.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in his statement on Thursday, paid glowing tribute to courage, determination and fearless struggle of Syed Ali Gilani and said that Syed Ali Gilani was protagonist of Kashmir's liberation movement.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Syed Ali Shah Gilani dedicated himself to the cause of freedom for oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and remained steadfast against barbarism and brutality of occupying Indian forces.

The life of the deceased leader was a beacon of light for youth and liberation movement of IIOJK and entire nation pays a glowing tribute to his courageous and unwavering struggle, Haleem said and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the demised soul in eternal peace.