Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday expressed grief over killing of a minor girl and demanded immediate action against the culprits involved in the sad incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday expressed grief over killing of a minor girl and demanded immediate action against the culprits involved in the sad incident.

Talking to media persons at Jinnah Hospital Mortuary, he demanded the Sindh government to depute women MLOs in sufficient numbers equal to the metropolis' population, so that legal requirements can be completed in the shortest possible time and people do not have to suffer unnecessary delays.

Hermain, a four-year-old girl, was shot by a bullet in Shah Latif town area of Malir district last night during an alleged exchange of fire between police and outlaws, and her body remained in the mortuary for more than 12 hours due to the lack of a female Medico-Legal Officer at Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that besides other healthcare facilities, medico-legal facility was not available in Malir as well and people living in the outskirts had to come to Jinnah Hospital for fulfillment of legal formalities.

He said it was regrettable that the deceased's child corpse was in mortuary for more than 12 hours and bereaved family members were waiting for the doctor. The same situation was observed there in Nazim Jokhio murder and other several cases of killing, he noted.

He observed that law and order situation in Sindh was out of control and outlaws were at large while the law abiding citizens were left on the mercy of criminals and influential persons.

He alleged that robbers' regime prevailed in Karachi and street crimes and target killings were a common scene in the metropolis.

"In my constituency robbers barged into a house and after not finding valuable items they molested a girl but victim family did not registered the case because of lack of confidence on the police and justice system," Haleem said.

A retired army officer who caught a robber on the spot was later martyred by the criminals, he stated.

He also pointed out SHO-MLO nexus as an obstacle in dispensation of justice to people in Sindh and said that when someone was assaulted or killed by an influential culprit, police neither issue letter nor register the case while postmortem and medical examinations were also denied or delayed.

Fake medical reports were also issued against the bribe, he noted.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh reached at Jinnah Hospital, met with members of victim family and expressed grief over the sad incident and sympathy to the bereaved family. He also assured possible assistance for the cause of justice to the victim family.