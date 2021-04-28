UrduPoint.com
Haleem Files Contempt Case Against IGP Sindh, Others

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:17 PM

Haleem files contempt case against IGP Sindh, others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday filed a case of contempt of court in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against IGP Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi, DIG East, SSP Malir, IO Memon Goth police station and other police officers.

The Sindh police had filed cases under terrorism act against Haleem Adil Sheikh despite clear orders of the Supreme Court, according to a communique.

Haleem Adil in his constitutional petition made respondents IGP Mushtaq Mahar, AIGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG East Nauman Siddiqui, SSP Malir and others. The apex court issued notices on the petition.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, flanked by Senator Saifullah Abro, advocate of ILF Abdul Wahab, Advocate Mumtaz Gopang, Ziaur Rehman Satti and others, Haleem Adil said that they have always raised voice for the people of Sindh the rulers of Sindh have always tried to suppress it.

He said he had gone to Malir to cast his vote but the police booked him under anti-terrorism act. He said the rulers consider speaking against the PPP as terrorism. He said that in Sindh political opponents are booked under fake terrorism cases.

He said that they have filed a court contempt petition.

He recalled that a five member bench of SCP had given verdict that sections of anti-terrorism act would not be applicable in political cases.

He said "Sindh police is powerless as whole control is with the chief minister." "Police officers in Sindh are involved in drug peddling. Drugs of billions of rupees have already been recovered from the houses of police officers." He said vehicles of Rs24 crore were purchased in Sindh to neutralize stray dogs. He said vehicles of crores of rupees were bought to kill locust in Sindh and they were now in personal use of officers.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that patients in Sindh do not get facilities of ambulance but costly vehicles were being purchased for stray dogs.

He said in Tando Allahyar police killed a youth Babar Khanzada because he refused to give them bribes. He said Sindh police was now a politicized force. He said some bigwigs were also involved in drug trade alongwith police.

He said he would continue to raise voice to expose corruption of rulers in Sindh.

He said he has faith in courts and hope that justice would be doled out to him. He said he has already requested the Prime Minister to form JITs to probe anti-terrorism cases filed on political grounds.

