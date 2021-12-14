Haleem for constitutional steps to safeguard peoples' rights in Sindh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Tuesday, requested federal government to take notice of anti-constitutional measures of Sindh Government and irresponsible attitude of CM Murad Ali Shah and demanded constitutional steps for safeguarding peoples' rights and solidarity of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Tuesday, requested Federal government to take notice of anti-constitutional measures of Sindh Government and irresponsible attitude of CM Murad Ali Shah and demanded constitutional steps for safeguarding peoples' rights and solidarity of the country.

According to a statement issued here, Haleem Adil Sheikh in a letter to president Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan derived their attention towards contravention of Constitution of Pakistan by PPP Sindh government and CM Murad Ali Shah's highly irresponsible, objectionable and negative attitude not commensurate to position of the Chief Executive of a province.

Haleem Adil stated that provincial government was misusing its majority in the Sindh Assembly and had started legislation in contravention to constitution. Sindh Assembly passed three acts on various subjects in 2013 but Supreme Court of Pakistan struck them down declaring those acts as contravention to the constitution, he observed.

The Opposition leader in his letter also complained that Sindh government had not given any representation to the opposition in standing committees in the provincial assembly.

PPP, on November 26, 2021, got passed a bill with certain Amendments in Sindh Local Govt Act (SLGA) 2013 without presenting and referring it to standing committee for necessary consultation, he said adding that it was clear violation of Rule 99 of Sindh Assembly Rules of business.

The provincial government has usurped basic rights of people of Sindh vide Section 74, 75, 77(6), 80, 87, 88, 90, 92, 105, 108, 112, 118, 119, 123, 144(B) and Schedules II,III,IV of Local Government Act 2013, he noted and termed the act and recent amendments as a serious violation and against the spirit of articles 140 �A as well as 7, 8 and 32 of constitution which required devolution of political, administrative and financial responsibility and authorities to local governments through their elected representatives.

All the opposition parties in the assembly and outside the house had rejected recent amendments and SLGA 2013 as a whole while opposition parties and other stakeholders also conveyed their concerns to Governor Sindh who, keeping in view the Constitutional violation and public sentiments, referred the bill in question back to Sindh Assembly with certain observations for reconsideration, Haleem said in the letter.

The Sindh government retabled the said bill on floor of the house and got it passed again without any discussion and referring it to standing committee, he said adding that the dictatorial attitude on the part of Sindh government was injurious to ongoing democratic rule in the country.

Moreover, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during his speech in the assembly while referring to opposition said that they were in minority and pick them up and throw them out, Haleem said and quoted Murad Ali Shah saying, "Consider us Pakistanis otherwise people will be compelled to think of doing something else." "Besides, all above, Syed Murad Ali Shah often tries to translate sincere efforts of federal government for the betterment and prosperity of the people of Sindh as federation's attack and attempt of seizure of Sindh," Haleem further mentioned in the letter.

He alleged that the state of affairs duly created by the PPP Sindh government specially negative mind set of the CM reflected an alarming agenda aimed at destabilizing democracy, harming harmony amongst various ethnic communities living in Sindh and causing unwanted law and order situation.

The impression of persistent conflict would demoralize the foreign and local investors which would have grave adverse effects on country's economy, Haleem observed.

He also alleged CM Murad Ali Shah of working on a hidden agenda, strengthening the separatist elements.

Leader of the opposition said that although legal and democratic options were adopted to counter the moves however it was pertinent that Federation of Pakistan may also take urgent notice on the alarming situation.

He also stressed on federal government to move as per constitution to up hold Supremacy of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the largest interest of democratic norms, safeguarding public rights and solidarity of the country.