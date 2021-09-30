Haleem for declaring emergency, relief measures in rain affected areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, stressed to declare emergency in the province and constitute relief committees at taluka level to deal with situation arising to cyclonic storm 'Gulab'. 1 Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also central vice president PTI, in a statement issued here, urged Sindh government to declare emergency across the Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi and initiate contingency measures at the earliest to prevent losses to human lives and minimize damages.

To deal with any potential flood situation and ensure coordinated efforts by relevant government departments and relief agencies it was essential to set up control rooms and form relief committees at the grass root level, he suggested.

He also stressed on the need of imparting awareness to masses regarding emerging weather situation in connection with cyclonic storm Gulab.

Despite of meteorological department's early weather warnings and recommendations for immediate steps, relevant departments of Sindh government failed to initiate timely measures and people in various areas of the province had to face hardships, he pointed out that life in different cities and towns of Sindh has been disrupted due to torrential downpour.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also demanded that emergency should be declared in rain affected areas of Sindh and relief activities be started without further delay to ameliorate the situation.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh that was practically inactive at the moment should be made fully functional, Haleem further demanded and recalled that in the previous year people in rain affected areas of the province had to suffer enormous losses due to heavy rains and flooding while millions of rupees were embezzled in the name of relief activities.

"We are with rain affectees of Sindh in these difficult times," he said urging office bearers and workers of PTI to start rescue and relief activities in rain affected areas at the earliest.