UrduPoint.com

Haleem For Declaring Emergency, Relief Measures In Rain Affected Areas Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Haleem for declaring emergency, relief measures in rain affected areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, stressed to declare emergency in the province and constitute relief committees at taluka level to deal with situation arising to cyclonic storm 'Gulab'. 1 Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also central vice president PTI, in a statement issued here, urged Sindh government to declare emergency across the Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi and initiate contingency measures at the earliest to prevent losses to human lives and minimize damages.

To deal with any potential flood situation and ensure coordinated efforts by relevant government departments and relief agencies it was essential to set up control rooms and form relief committees at the grass root level, he suggested.

He also stressed on the need of imparting awareness to masses regarding emerging weather situation in connection with cyclonic storm Gulab.

Despite of meteorological department's early weather warnings and recommendations for immediate steps, relevant departments of Sindh government failed to initiate timely measures and people in various areas of the province had to face hardships, he pointed out that life in different cities and towns of Sindh has been disrupted due to torrential downpour.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also demanded that emergency should be declared in rain affected areas of Sindh and relief activities be started without further delay to ameliorate the situation.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh that was practically inactive at the moment should be made fully functional, Haleem further demanded and recalled that in the previous year people in rain affected areas of the province had to suffer enormous losses due to heavy rains and flooding while millions of rupees were embezzled in the name of relief activities.

"We are with rain affectees of Sindh in these difficult times," he said urging office bearers and workers of PTI to start rescue and relief activities in rain affected areas at the earliest.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Weather Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Government Million Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

27 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

37 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

57 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.