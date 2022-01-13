Haleem for empowering Rangers to check escalating criminal activities in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, deplored deteriorated law and order situation in Karachi and demanded for empowering Pakistan Rangers to check escalating criminal activities of outlaws in the metropolis.

Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed the views while talking to media persons after paying a visit to bereaved family of a young man Shahrukh Saleem who was killed outside his home by a dacoit while resisting robbery in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society the other day.

It was really heart wrenching for a mother to see her young newlywed son dying before her eyes, he bewailed adding that Shahrukh Saleem was a high spirited young man and an active political worker of PTI who sacrificed his life while securing his mother.

Owing to worsening law and order situation across the province particularly in its capital city it had become inevitable to call the Rangers for enforcement of law and maintaining the order, he maintained there is a need of wide-scale operation by Rangers against criminal elements to curtail the rising incidents of crimes and to protect citizens from the outlaws.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that Sindh police has completely failed in maintaining law and order and ensuring safety of citizens and it was obvious from the rising incidents of heinous crimes in which innocent people were losing their lives.

He further alleged that Special Services Unit of Sindh Police was reserved only for VIP security while personnel deputed on police stations of Karachi were busy in corrupt practices, receiving extortion and protecting land grabbing while robbers and snatchers were roaming freely to target law abiding citizens.

Haleem Adil said that PPP Sindh government's corruption, favoritism and political interference in police department had rendered the civilian law enforcement agency ineffective and law and order situation in the province was completely out of control.

He observed that creation of SSU, ACLC and other specialized units of police come to nothing while investigation and prosecution departments of police were of no use as the most inefficient officials were placed in investigation department while government attorneys and prosecutors usually do not pursue cases efficiently or not appear in courts.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah was also holding portfolio of Home Minister while Murtaza Wahab was overseeing the prosecution department from 6 years and they should consider themselves answerable to the people of the province where outlaws were taking 3 to 4 lives everyday besides occurrence of numerous crime incidents, he said.

The outlaws were free of fear of law as they were not apprehended for their wrongdoings and even if they were caught they were freed within short span of time due to flawed investigation and feeble prosecution, Haleem noted adding that in his constituency some robbers were caught by citizens and handed over to police but after a few days those outlaws were freed and they murdered the citizen who had wedged them.

He also lamented apathy of a security guard of a private security company who was present near the crime scene and did not intervene to prevent the crime though his intervention might have saved a human life.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while responding to a query said that he always stood besides the victims of repression and transgression. "I was the one who reached before anyone else when police personnel were martyred by criminal elements in Obauro, Shikarpur and Shah Latif town of Karachi," he said while referring to different incidents of attack on police officials.

Responding to another query on role of opposition he said that ensuring security and safety of citizens was core responsibility of Murad Shah led Sindh government which they miserably failed to do while being leader of the opposition he always raised voice in Sindh Assembly, before media and at every available forum against failure, shortcomings and wrong doings of the provincial government.