Haleem for fair investigation of Nazim, Fehmida murder cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while condemning incidents of murders of innocent citizens, demanded inclusion of relevant sections of Anti Terrorism Act in the FIRs and ensuring free, fair and transparent investigation of the murder cases.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing a press conference along with MPA Raja Azhar, District president PTI Malir Urban Dr Masood Sial and Insaf Lawyers Forum's advocate Ajmal Solangi here at Sindh Assembly building on Saturday, further demanded that membership of MNA and MPA's under allegations should be suspended at the earliest.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the Central Vice President PTI, said that consecutive murders of innocent citizens of Sindh reportedly by Sardars (tribal chieftains), who unfortunately were elected representatives of their respective areas as well, was manifestation of the fact that terrorism in Sindh has transformed into a new form 'Sardargardi'.

Influential persons who claimed to be custodians of their tribes and representatives of public were setting new instances of barbarism and brutality in Sindh and become merciless killers while CM Murad Ali Shah and his administration was visibly supporting their unlawful and inhuman acts, he alleged adding that PPP was no more a political party of Bhutto and become an unholy alliance of Sardars and waderas while Murad Ali Shah could be called Chief Killer of Sindh.

Haleem Adil said that a brave son of Malir Nazim Jokhio was violently killed only in requital of filming a video of guests of MNA Jam Karim Jokhio as bereaved family members accused that Nazim was abducted from his home in darkness of night by henchmen of Jam Karim and MPA Jam Awais Jokhio, taken to a torture cell and beaten to death.

Haleem quoting Nizam's family further alleged that inordinate delay was made in post mortem while Memon Goth police has registered a flimsy FIR without including section 7 ATA and name of the main accused Jam Karim.

Haleem expressed no confidence on a JIT constituted by provincial government with SSP Malir as its head and said it tantamount to protecting the culprits and obstructing justice to the bereaved family.

He assured the affected family of his unwavering support and vowed that PTI would pursue the case even to the level of Supreme Court for dispensation of justice to mother and widow of Shaheed Nazim Jokhio who eagerly wanted to see the assassin behind the bars.

Another heinous crime was reported from a village of Qambar Shahdadkot district where Shaheed Khan Isran- father of PPP MPA Ganhwar Khan Isran, taken life of an innocent woman inside her home, Haleem mentioned adding that Isran accompanied with police guards forcefully entered the home and Fahmida Sial who was carrying Holy Quran at the time and requesting safety of her family members was shot dead.

"Police also in this case was trying to protect the real culprits as name of the nominated main accused Ganhwar Khan Isran as well as section 7 ATA were not included in the FIR," Haleem pointed out adding that two more family members had got injured while other members of affected family were apprehended by Police in a fake case.

PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari was present in Larkana on the day but he did nothing for the affected family, Haleem lamented and appealed media to highlight the issue for dispensation of justice to the bereaved family.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that meanwhile son of another member of Sindh Assembly Sajid Banbhan killed a woman by hitting a motorcycle with his vehicle and escaped from the site of accident. The woman died at the spot but police was shy of taking legal action, he alleged.

Leader of the opposition appealed chief justice Supreme Court to take suo moto action on the heinous crimes committed by influential persons to maintain writ of the law in the province.

He also urged Bilawal to get membership of alleged MPAs suspended as it was not an individual case but matter of sanctity of human lives, honour of Sindh Assembly and dignity of parliamentarians.

"If Bilawal does not seek resignation from the MPAs under allegation it would be justified to assert that he was patronizing criminal mindset in PPP," Haleem commented.

Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, informed at the occasion, that medico-legal office at Jinnah Hospital was reluctant to carry out post martom and legal formalities and the same was done after more than 6 hours on his intervention.

Even police was not registering FIR and Afzal Jokhio- brother of deceased Nazim Jokhio- was being intimidated on phone, he added and vowed that PTI is struggling for justice to masses and they would extend every possible support to affected family for justice.

Dr. Masood Sial shared with media persons details of inhuman incidents in Qambar-Shahdadkot and said that Shaheed Isran wanted to grab house of the affected family by force while the matter was settled through arbitration in favour of Sial family two months ago.

Family members of Fehmida Sial were apprehended by police while Shaheed Isran ambushed the home, killed women and abducted and tortured another family member Safdar Siyal while household items and a motorcycle was also taken away. Family of the assassinated women wanted registration of FIR as per their will and arrest of Shaheed Isran, he said.