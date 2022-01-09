Haleem for gearing up vaccination in Sindh to prevent spread of Omicron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while expressing concerns over alarming spread o f Omicron in Karachi demanded of Sindh government to expedite vaccination process.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said Sindh had the lowest ratio of Covid-19 vaccination across the Pakistan while provincial government did not procure a single dose of the vaccine since emergence of the disease.

Though health was a provincial subject after 18th constitutional amendment, the Federal government had provided millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sindh through National Command and Operation Centre to prevent masses from the deadly disease, he observed.

In Sind, around 125,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine went missing, spoiled or stolen, Haleem Adil noted adding that the vaccine was also inoculated by offering home service against certain charges.

"I am convinced that vaccine would have been sold by corrupt elements of Sindh Health department," he alleged.

Besides, vaccinators have not being paid their salaries since nine months and they were staging protests for their right, he said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while naming Pakistan People's Party as 'lock down party' said they had started making arrangements for closure of markets and business activities and extortion group was all set to extract money out of pockets of the traders and business community.