Haleem For Inquiry Against DIGP, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan requesting him to order an inquiry against DIG and SSP Shaheed Benazirabad for their failure to give protocol to him during his visit to Nawabshah on Sunday.

He said it was fifth attack on him. Earlier, on the instructions of Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal PPP workers had attacked him in Larkana.

On the behest of PPP provincial minister Taimur Talpur another attack was orchestrated in Kunri of Umerkot district.

Haleem said that PPP workers had also attacked him at PS-88 Malir Karachi during by-polls as well attacked him in Ghotki district.

He requested in the letter for inquiry against DIG Nawabshah Irfan Baloch and SSP Nawabshah Ameer Saud Magsi for failing to provide security to him being an opposition leader in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

