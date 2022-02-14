(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Monday, condemned killing of five people on a land dispute in Nawabshah and demanded registration of FIR against the influential political persons involved in the incident.

Talking to media persons here at Sindh Assembly Building along with PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman, Member Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other MPAs, he said that five people and a police officer were killed and relatives of deceased were on protest for more than 48 hours for registration of FIR.

He said that victim families alleged Ali Hassan Zardari of involvement in murders and the affected families wanted to nominate Ali Hassan Zardari in the FIR that was their right but local police was reluctant of adding the name of main accused in the FIR.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that a community was on protest while keeping the corpses on National Highway but PPP Sindh government was paying no heed to their cry because they wanted to protect Ali Hassan Zardari.

The opposition leader demanded for registration of FIR against the culprits at the earliest and strict action against the police officers who were not only denying the right to victim families but also supporting the oppressor.

He alleged that two innocent girls were abducted and molested by influential persons belonging to PPP while Nimarta Kumari, Nousheen Shah and other female students were murdered in university hostels while Sindh government has failed to protect citizens, establishing writ of law and dispensation of justice to victims of violence and their families.

Silence of PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari who claimed to be a champion of human rights was deplorable and raises serious questions on his governance and sincerity to people of Sindh, Haleem noted.

Khurram Sherzaman speaking at the occasion alleged that recruitment was done on political basis in Sindh police and now police was being used for achievement of political and personal objectives.

He paid tribute to the opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh who reached at the spot to express solidarity with affected community and raised voice against atrocity committed in Nawab Wali Muhammad area of Nawabshah. He urged media to join hands of PTI for exposing the real face of Zardari and his followers before the public.

He said that issues occurring in previous some days would be taken up in Sindh Assembly by PTI and a strong voice would be raised for oppressed people of Sindh at every forum.

PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi condemned tragic incident of killing of 5 people in Nawabshah and termed it as a heinous crime against humanity.

He demanded Chief Justice Sindh High Court to take notice of the tragic incident as situation in the province has become alarming and serious violations of fundamental human rights were being committed day in and day out.

It was matter of shame for ruling PPP and its leaders that people of Sindh were not only being deprived of their lands and property but also of their honour and lives, he added.