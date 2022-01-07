UrduPoint.com

Haleem For Society's Collective Efforts To Deter Cases Of Child Abuse

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter cases of child abuse

The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, stressed for collective efforts by all segments of society to create deterrence against child molestation and other heinous crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, stressed for collective efforts by all segments of society to create deterrence against child molestation and other heinous crimes.

During visit of house of a 7 year old child Abdul Rehman who fell victim to barbaric act of child abuse in New Karachi area of the metropolis, he said "We must play our part proactively to prevent such crimes around us." The child went missing from the area three days ago and later his dead body was found from the local graveyard.

Haleem Adil, along with local PTI leaders, offered condolence to the bereaved family and received information about the inhuman incident. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was standing besides the affected family and assured them of every financial and legal assistance.

Speaking on the occasion he bemoaned that even innocent children were not safe from molesters and termed it as matter of grave concern for the whole society.

He stressed that collective efforts by all the segments of society were required for creating zero tolerance against crimes against humanity and to discourage trends of obscenity and vulgarity.

Everyone should understand the pain of the victim families particularly those who opposed in the parliament the capital punishment to such beasts, Haleem Adil Sheikh said and asked "God forbid if our child was a victim, would we oppose it?"He expressed satisfaction over the active role of the police in this case and urged the police to use all available resources, especially digital technology, to track down the culprits and come up with a strong case so that perpetrators of such inhumane crimes could be sentenced to death.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also urged police officials to carry out action against sell and use of drugs in the area.

