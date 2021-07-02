Haleem holds influential landlords responsible for water shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said there was no water shortage in the Indus river but the share of water of the farmers cultivating land in the tail-end areas was being stolen by the influential landlords in connivance with the irrigation officials.

Speaking at the water conference, organized by Sindh Agriculture Research Council (SARC) at Hyderabad Press Club, Sheikh outright rejected claims of the Sindh government that the province's share was being stolen by Punjab in connivance with officials of Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

He pointed out that due to vagaries of climate change, insufficient pre-monsoon rainfall in the catchment areas of the rivers and delay in glacier melting Punjab was facing 21 percent water shortage and Sindh 20 percent.

Nevertheless, he emphasized, despite the challenge the government could manage the water resource by means of strong will and by establishing writ of the state to curb the water theft.

He maintained that sufficient water was available in all the 3 barrages in the province.

He said that all the provinces were getting equal water allocations on the strict directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Vice President lamented the fact that the irrigation officials instead of ensuring just water distribution among the farmers in every district were only concerned to irrigate the lands of those who had the backing of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh.

"The things in the whole Sindh province are badly mismanaged and nobody is taking the responsibility to stem it," he underlined.

He noted it with concern that farmers in the month of July were on the roads demanding water for the rice cultivation.

Sheikh said that it was a matter of shame that poor farmers in Sindh were not getting water to cultivate rice, the chief crop of the season many districts, as the water flows were being diverted towards the orchards of the politically connected influential farmers.

The PTI leader blamed the PPP's Sindh government that despite receiving substantial funds from the Federal government, they were not willing to overhaul and restructure the irrigation and the drainage systems across the province.

"If the system is efficient we can properly handle situations like these and provide water to every grower," he believed.

He went on to accuse the PPP's leaders for indulging in the dirty politics on the sensitive issue of the water shortage.

Sheikh denied that it was totally a wrong notion that the federal government was planning to construct a power plant at Taunsa Panjnad Canal.

Sheikh said the Prime Minister Imran Khan long ago wanted to formulate a policy by posting the neutral inspectors to check the water flows but the PPP's leadership showed no interest in that serious matter.

"They instead started the dirty politics and staged demonstrations in different towns to dupe the people of Sindh and conceal their incompetence and corruption," he added.

He alleged that he had himself witnessed that a number of the waterways had dried up in Sindh while those channels irrigating the lands of the PPP leaders were getting enough water even in the month of June.

He alleged that on one hand there was corruption of irrigation and SIDA officials who were selling the water while on the other hand the PPP leaders were stealing water through hundreds of the illegal direct outlets, pipes and waterways.

The PTI leader requested the participants of the water conference to raise their voice and expose those who were depriving them of their due share of water under lame excuses and pretexts.

"It's the need of the hour to raise the collective voice against the core issues of the province so that corrupt rulers can be brought under pressure to mend their ways," he underscored.

He offered his full support to the leaders of the various farmers associations who attended the conference.

Advocate Ali Palh, chief of the SARC, said the conference was a small step towards achieving the big goal of water equality and to expose those who were actually stealing water and pushing the farmers towards hunger and starvation.

Palh said the conference helped the people know who had actually created the mess and stopped the flows of water in several parts of the province.

The farmers and growers leaders and representatives of various organizations attended the conference and expressed their views.