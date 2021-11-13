UrduPoint.com

Haleem Holds Past Govt Responsible Of Gas Shortage

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said previous governments were responsible of gas shortage in country and now they were raising hue and cry for political point scoring

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while speaking to media persons during visit of Furniture and Living Expo here at Expo Centre Karachi on Saturday, said that to streamline the energy sector PTI government has started from the scratch and devising long term plans for future.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, held previous governments responsible of declining production of gas and other petroleum products as they had not initiated a single E&P project. If they had prioritized exploration and production of oil and gas the situation would have been different today, he noted.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that there was global energy crisis and prices were escalating at international level due to supply restraints.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that economic activities were getting momentum due to Imran Khan led PTI government's effective policies envisaged to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

Government is focused on growth of industrial and trade sectors in Pakistan for economic consolidation and creation of new employment opportunities, Haleem said adding that resumption of exhibitions in the Expo center that was turned into medical emergency facility and vaccination center during COVID-19 situation was welcoming and a positive sign.

Haleem Adil said that when global economy was facing harsh implications of the pandemic, Imran Khan presented a policy that catered needs of all stakeholders including employee and employer, workers and industrialists, traders and shopkeepers.

The continuity of economic, trade and industrial activities in the country was result of the prudent and inclusive policies of Federal government which are also demonstrated in Ease of doing business, he added.

Haleem said that during COVID-19 federal government extended emergency cash assistance of Rs. 12000 each to low income families throughout the country without any discrimination while special measures were announced for industrial sector as well.

He said that PTI government was striving for growth of manufacturing sector to enhance volume of exports and reducing burden of imports on foreign exchange reserves besides creating employment opportunities in the country.

Federal government was providing financial assistance to youth through Kamyab Jawan program to start their business ventures, Haleem Adil Sheikh said and urged the youth to capitalize on available opportunities in SME sector particularly in furniture sub sector.

Haleem while responding to a query about PDM said that it was 'Papa, Daddy, Moulana Bachao Movement' that resurfaced with change of weather like seasonal fever. Their leadership did not afford coming out in public during hot summer season and could only seen active in pleasant weather, he remarked.

They forgot that Imran Khan delivers his best in the most unfavorable conditions and he has also developed vaccine for PDM virus, Haleem said.

