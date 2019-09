(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abdul Haleem Jagirani, an officer of ex-PCS (BS-18), awaiting posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector/Deputy Commissioner, Malir, Karachi against an existing vacancy

This was stated in a notification issued here on Wednesday.