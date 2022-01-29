Haleem lambasts Sindh police as convicted outlaws getting undue favors

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked Murad Ali Shah to resign while acknowledging his failure during escape of convicted criminal from police custody

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a video statement issued here on Saturday, he alleged that policing system in Sindh has been shattered and Chief Minister, IG Sindh and his teams were responsible of the situation where numerous outlaws were roaming free.

"Who is home minister of Sindh and what is he doing?" he questioned and said that Zohaib Qureshi convicted in Dua Mangi and Bisma cases escaped from police custody in connivance with the police personnel who had taken the convict to a shopping mall.

"We saw a few days ago Shahrukh Jatoi taking rest in a hospital, Farzand Jafari a killer was posted in the police, culprit in a child abuse case came out to be a policeman, while policemen were also involved in kidnappings in jurisdiction of Surjani police station," he observed.

A jail superintendent was suspended for arranging luxurious facilities for the inmates while another SSP was relieved from the post after a convicted outlaw escaped while he was taken out for shopping but those actions were taken as formality only for the sake of entry into official record, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

The Chief Minister cannot absolve himself by ordering an inquiry report and he should resign while acknowledging his failure, Haleem Adil Sheikh maintained adding that if Murad Ali Shah does not resign he at least relinquish portfolio of Home Minister and assign it to someone else who was not engaged in counting notes of corruption.