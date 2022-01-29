UrduPoint.com

Haleem Lambasts Sindh Police As Convicted Outlaws Getting Undue Favors

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Haleem lambasts Sindh police as convicted outlaws getting undue favors

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked Murad Ali Shah to resign while acknowledging his failure during escape of convicted criminal from police custody

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked Murad Ali Shah to resign while acknowledging his failure during escape of convicted criminal from police custody .

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a video statement issued here on Saturday, he alleged that policing system in Sindh has been shattered and Chief Minister, IG Sindh and his teams were responsible of the situation where numerous outlaws were roaming free.

"Who is home minister of Sindh and what is he doing?" he questioned and said that Zohaib Qureshi convicted in Dua Mangi and Bisma cases escaped from police custody in connivance with the police personnel who had taken the convict to a shopping mall.

"We saw a few days ago Shahrukh Jatoi taking rest in a hospital, Farzand Jafari a killer was posted in the police, culprit in a child abuse case came out to be a policeman, while policemen were also involved in kidnappings in jurisdiction of Surjani police station," he observed.

A jail superintendent was suspended for arranging luxurious facilities for the inmates while another SSP was relieved from the post after a convicted outlaw escaped while he was taken out for shopping but those actions were taken as formality only for the sake of entry into official record, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

The Chief Minister cannot absolve himself by ordering an inquiry report and he should resign while acknowledging his failure, Haleem Adil Sheikh maintained adding that if Murad Ali Shah does not resign he at least relinquish portfolio of Home Minister and assign it to someone else who was not engaged in counting notes of corruption.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Corruption Chief Minister Police Police Station Jail Jatoi Criminals Murad Ali Shah Post From Opposition Dua Mangi

Recent Stories

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

46 seconds ago
 Ensure accessibility to public, chief secretary te ..

Ensure accessibility to public, chief secretary tells officers

47 seconds ago
 CTO reviews traffic management on city's roads

CTO reviews traffic management on city's roads

49 seconds ago
 Mepco officials directed to use safety equipments ..

Mepco officials directed to use safety equipments for work

50 seconds ago
 Kissan Ittehad demands relief in Sales Tax on crop ..

Kissan Ittehad demands relief in Sales Tax on crops seed, agriculture machinery

3 minutes ago
 Australian Authorities Warn Kanye West of Mandator ..

Australian Authorities Warn Kanye West of Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination to Ente ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>