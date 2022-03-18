Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh for horse trading

(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday lamented the use of public resources of Sindh for horse trading and said that the Constitution provided for no confidence motion but does not allow floor crossing at all

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday lamented the use of public resources of Sindh for horse trading and said that the Constitution provided for no confidence motion but does not allow floor crossing at all.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI MPAs here at Sindh Assembly building, he alleged that Sindh House Islamabad was being used for an ignoble cause and facilitating horse trading which created across the country a negative perception of Sindh and caused embarrassment for the people of the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that legal action must be taken against parliamentarian who were crossing the floor under Article 63-1(a) of the Constitution. Tabling no confidence motion is the right of parliamentary parties but they have no right to bribe and buy members of other parties, he maintained.

Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy while her son Bilawal Zardari was brokering horse trading in Pakistan with slogan of 'lotacracy is the best revenge', he bemoaned and added that on the other hand, Raja Riaz was seen arguing in favor of horse trading while Javaid Latif of PML-N openly admitted attempts of horse trading by the Opposition parties as well.

He said that the entire nation was witnessing that all the thieves and plunderers of national exchequer had been exposed and they had joined hands while the nation was supporting Imran Khan's endeavor who alone was confronting that gang of robbers.

He said that PTI was going to hold the biggest public gathering in the history of Pakistan on March 27, 2022 in which over a million people will participate. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as leader of Muslims Ummah as he raised at international fora the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and played pivotal role in passage of historical resolution against Islamophobia in United Nations. PM Imran Khan is the leader who has given Pakistan a sovereign and independent foreign policy by saying absolutely not on a question of handing over air bases to a foreign power, he said adding that the entire Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation acknowledged his courageous policy and salute him for his indomitable approach.

Masses all around the country are expressing solidarity to the great leader and they are eager to attend the PTI's unprecedented public gathering in D chowk Islamabad, he maintained adding that people from Sindh in a large number are ready to depart for the Federal capital and caravan of over one thousand vehicles is being prepared while a train is booked as well.

Haleem Adil said that law and order in Sindh was out of control and PPP government has deputed 475 personnel of Sindh police in Islamabad which was also violation of constitutional provisions.

He accused that Special Security Unit of Sindh Police was being used as Zardari Force for protection of sellers of conscience and ill gotten money that was originally meant to be utilized for welfare of the people of Sindh and provision of health, education, roads, water and other basic facilities in the province.

Responding to a query, the Opposition Leader stated that like no trust motion, the Governor Rule was a constitutional option and PPP and PML-N both the parties opted for it in the past. Asif Zardari imposed Governor Rule in Punjab to de-seat Shehbaz Sharif while Nawaz government in 1998 after murder of Hakim Saeed enforced super Governor Rule in Sindh by removing their own CM Liaqat Jatoe, he recalled.

If Governor Rule could be imposed after murder of a Hakim Saeed, then killing of dozens of innocent citizens, inhuman incidents of murders of Nazim Jokhio, Fehmida Sial, 6 people of Bhand community and abuse of daughters of Sindh in Naukot and universities by the ruling elite, vast scale corruption and land grabbing in Sindh could rightly justify enactment of the same constitutional option, Haleem Adil argued adding, even if federal government does not impose Governor rule in Sindh, Imran Khan will be the winner and PTI will return again with two-thirds majority in 2023 general elections.