Haleem lauds services of Maulana Sherani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh lauded services of former chairman Islamic Ideological Council and senior leader of JUI Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani for islam and the country as well.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani arrived here at residence of Haleem Adil Sheikh on his invitation where a luncheon was hosted in his honour. PTI leaders Aminullah Musakhel, Maulana Zia-ud-Din, Maulana Israr Ahmed and others were also present at the occasion.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Moulana Muhammad Khan Sherani was a valued personality of country, truthfulness and veracity were hallmark of Maulana Sherani.