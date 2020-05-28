UrduPoint.com
Haleem Leveled Corruption Charges On Murad Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:22 PM

Haleem leveled corruption charges on Murad Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Thursday said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was involved in corruption and he could not evade the inquiry into mega subsidy scam.

Talking to media persons here, he said that Murtaza Wahab claimed that Murad Shah had always presented himself before the inquiries whenever he was called.

He, however, said Murtaza did not inform that Murad had not presented himself before the NAB, when his warrants were issued. He said that Bilawal Zardari had also not presented himself before the NAB.

Haleem Adil said that the job of Murtaza Wahab was to spread disinformation.

He got salary for telling lies. He was rejected by the voters of hisconstituency.

