Haleem points out Rs. 40 billion corruption in NICVD

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly (SA), Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday alleged that Rs 40 billion corruption was revealed in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and it has been used in PPP's headquarter.

Talking to journalists at Tahir Shah house Rohri, Sukkur, the PTI Sindh leader said the corruption prevailed all over Sindh, as the SSP Sukkur had registered fake FIRs of murder against the local PTI leaders.

He said that Sukkur Police have been involved in harassing PTI workers and leaders.