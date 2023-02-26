Haleem Qasuria for ensuring best health facilities at Mufti Mahmood Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the people would be provided with the best health facilities at Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital.

He said improvement in the health sector was among the "top priorities of the provincial government".

He expressed these views during a visit to Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

He said, "Dera Ismail Khan is our city and I will work for ensuring maximum facilities for the people in different departments including health, agriculture, livestock and fisheries." On this occasion, MS of the hospital Dr Farrukh Jameel and other officials of the administration were present.

During his visit, the caretaker provincial minister went to different sections of the hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided by the government. He also checked the cleanliness situation in the hospital.

He directed the hospital administration to take all possible measures for the provision of maximum facilities to the people in the health sector and assured of zero tolerance in that regard.

He said the Mufti Mahmood Hospital had its own importance as patients from far-flung areas came here for treatment facilities.