Haleem reiterates PTI determination to develop Pakistan on lines of 'Riyasat-e-Madina'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday, said that PTI government was determined to make Pakistan a welfare state on the lines of 'Riyasat-e-Madina' and it was taking every possible step for betterment of people and achievement of sustainable development goals.

He expressed the views while addressing the concluding session of 'National Conference on Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight for Building Peace and Sustainable Development in Pakistan'.

Members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies of all the four provinces, development sector experts and civil society activists attended the conference.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism as over 80 thousand people and personnel of armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom besides financial losses of billions of Dollars.

"Although it was not our war, we suffered the most," he said adding that in post 9/11 scenario then parliament took an erroneous decision.

Prime minister Imran Khan led PTI government has taken right decision concerning to recent geopolitical situation of Afghanistan while keeping Pakistan's national interest supreme and categorically declared that our territories would not be used to serve others interests.

He said that incidents of suicide bombing and terrorist attacks had come to an end owing to the right decisions and courageous stance of PTI government while situation on Pakistan Afghanistan border did not escalated after rise of Taliban across the border even though entire world was raising concerns.

Haleem Adil said that parliamentarians, being representatives of the people, should had courage to oppose in the parliament decisions which were antagonist to national interests or solidarity and sovereignty of the country.

While opposing or supporting any policy or resolution they should mull over wishes of the people who they were representing in the parliament, he added.

Fifth generation war was being fought in the world and it was evident from the fact that something took place in Lahore and Indian social media accounts became active while fake emails caused cancellation of New Zealand tour, he observed.

Parliamentarians should have a cautious eye on those developments as well, Haleem said and stressed upon elected representatives to play front line role to protect the nation from negative implications of 5th generation war.

Haleem said that Ehsas emergency cash support during COVID-19 was a significant measure to prevent 26 million people from falling in abject poverty.

He referred to 'Ehsas Langar,' billion tree tsunami, economic growth, as some other measures in the regard.

Haleem said that Federal government wanted to work along with Sindh government for development of the province.

Rs.1100 billion package for transformation of Karachi was announced jointly by prime minister and CM Sindh while steering authority was delegated to CM as well that depicts the intentions of federal government, he added.