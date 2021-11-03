UrduPoint.com

Haleem Reiterates PTI Determination To Develop Pakistan On Lines Of 'Riyasat-e-Madina'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Haleem reiterates PTI determination to develop Pakistan on lines of 'Riyasat-e-Madina'

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday, said that PTI government was determined to make Pakistan a welfare state on the lines of 'Riyasat-e-Madina' and it was taking every possible step for betterment of people and achievement of sustainable development goals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday, said that PTI government was determined to make Pakistan a welfare state on the lines of 'Riyasat-e-Madina' and it was taking every possible step for betterment of people and achievement of sustainable development goals.

He expressed the views while addressing the concluding session of 'National Conference on Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight for Building Peace and Sustainable Development in Pakistan'.

Members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies of all the four provinces, development sector experts and civil society activists attended the conference.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism as over 80 thousand people and personnel of armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom besides financial losses of billions of Dollars.

"Although it was not our war, we suffered the most," he said adding that in post 9/11 scenario then parliament took an erroneous decision.

Prime minister Imran Khan led PTI government has taken right decision concerning to recent geopolitical situation of Afghanistan while keeping Pakistan's national interest supreme and categorically declared that our territories would not be used to serve others interests.

He said that incidents of suicide bombing and terrorist attacks had come to an end owing to the right decisions and courageous stance of PTI government while situation on Pakistan Afghanistan border did not escalated after rise of Taliban across the border even though entire world was raising concerns.

Haleem Adil said that parliamentarians, being representatives of the people, should had courage to oppose in the parliament decisions which were antagonist to national interests or solidarity and sovereignty of the country.

While opposing or supporting any policy or resolution they should mull over wishes of the people who they were representing in the parliament, he added.

Fifth generation war was being fought in the world and it was evident from the fact that something took place in Lahore and Indian social media accounts became active while fake emails caused cancellation of New Zealand tour, he observed.

Parliamentarians should have a cautious eye on those developments as well, Haleem said and stressed upon elected representatives to play front line role to protect the nation from negative implications of 5th generation war.

Haleem said that Ehsas emergency cash support during COVID-19 was a significant measure to prevent 26 million people from falling in abject poverty.

He referred to 'Ehsas Langar,' billion tree tsunami, economic growth, as some other measures in the regard.

Haleem said that Federal government wanted to work along with Sindh government for development of the province.

Rs.1100 billion package for transformation of Karachi was announced jointly by prime minister and CM Sindh while steering authority was delegated to CM as well that depicts the intentions of federal government, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Taliban Lahore Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution National Assembly Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Parliament Social Media Civil Society Suicide Border Post All From Government Billion Million Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Police arrests accused in murder case

Police arrests accused in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Need to acquire outcome -based education system st ..

Need to acquire outcome -based education system stressed

2 minutes ago
 UK Navy Ship visits Karachi, conducts naval drills ..

UK Navy Ship visits Karachi, conducts naval drills with Pakistan Navy

2 minutes ago
 UAE, IRENA launch $1 billion global platform to ac ..

UAE, IRENA launch $1 billion global platform to accelerate renewable energy at C ..

7 minutes ago
 Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Restricted i ..

Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Restricted in Uzbekistan - Regulator

2 minutes ago
 Fesco arranges farewell ceremony

Fesco arranges farewell ceremony

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.