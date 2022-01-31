UrduPoint.com

Haleem Reprimands Manifold Increase In Exam Fees By Education Boards

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Haleem reprimands manifold increase in exam fees by education boards

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said the claims of educational emergency of Sindh government have been left unsubstantiated and lack of basic facilities in schools has ruined public sector education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said the claims of educational emergency of Sindh government have been left unsubstantiated and lack of basic facilities in schools has ruined public sector education.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here, also expressed concerns on manifold increase in examination fees for class ninth and tenth those were recently enhanced from Rs 200 to Rs 2,500 while private schools had increased examination fees to Rs 4,000.

He said the government that claimed providing free education to children of Sindh had heavily burdened the parents by over 1200 percent increase in examination fees. He said the educational boards were not being provided required budget while on the other side Sindh government had spent the funds of the education boards on anniversaries.

The opposition leader alleged Sindh Education Minister of taking kick backs also in the matter of examination fees while the education sector in the province has completely been destroyed.

He said that hundreds of schools had been closed after turning them into cattle dens as PPP does not want any poor child to be educated, aware and stand against them to raise voice for their rights.

"If Sindh government cannot run the education sector it should be handed over to the federation," he said adding that federation was ready to improve the education system in the province.

