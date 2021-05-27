Haleem sends report on Sindh law and order to PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has sent a comprehensive report on law and order situation in Sindh province to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also sent copies of this 12-page report to Federal minister Umar Asad and Sindh governor Imran Ismail.

Haleem Adil lived in Katch area for four days and reached Islamabad today.

The report of Haleem Adil showed that during last three months more than 250 people have been killed in Sukkur and Larkana region. In this report Haleem Adil demanded to remove the IGP Sindh.

The report said that more than 300 people have been injured in tribal clashes during last three months. More than 70 people were kidnapped and more than 400 robberies were reported. He said during last three months more crimes were committed than the reported cases.

Haleem Adil said dacoits killed 10 people of Chachar tribe but no action was taken. In police encounter, dacoits targeted the APC of police with rocket launcher. He said three cops were martyred in firing of dacoits and some others injured.

He said that penetration of bullets into police APC was quite worrisome. He said inquiry should be made through NAB and other institutions about huge corruption in purchase of APCs for Sindh police.

Haleem Adil said that so far more than 450 people have already been killed in tribal clashes in this area. He said law and order in Sindh has worsened during the rule of PPP government.

He said after Police order of 2019 the control of Sindh police was given to Sindh government.

He said police officers were posted on choice of PPP leaders. He said posting of SSPs was based on political basis. He reminded that former SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan had also submitted a report in January 2020, in which he had mentioned that who was patronizing these dacoits. He said due to this report SSP Dr Rizwan was transferred. He said later the head of dacoits' and terrorists' gang Taigo Khan Taigani was given a peace award through new SSP.

He said robberies,kidnapping for ransom,illegal occupation of lands in lakes in Katcha area were the main sources of these criminals. He said if the government vacates these illegal occupation, the grip of bandits on this area could be eased.

He demanded a well coordinated strategy by police to eliminate these dacoits. He said SSU, RRF and police commando units instead of security of Bilawal House and such other places should be sent for operation in Katcha.

He said stern action would be taken also against the bandits of Pacca. He said many MNAs and MPAs were patronizing these dacoits and their Names have already been given to law enforcement agencies. He said powers should be given to police and rangers to take action in Katcha. He said immediate action should be taken against those selling illegal weapons. He said if Chooto gang could be eliminated in Punjab,such kind of gangs could also be eliminated in Sindh as well.