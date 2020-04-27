Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday took strong exception to an interview of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reminding him of the series of measures taken by the Federal Government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to help Sindh government in handling the COVID-19 related challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday took strong exception to an interview of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reminding him of the series of measures taken by the Federal Government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to help Sindh government in handling the COVID-19 related challenges.

Haleem Shaikh, who is also PTI's parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, said in a video statement the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader should have counter checked the facts before making false claims.

The facts, he said, could have even been verified by his chief minister of Sindh, who, and not the PPP chief, was representing the province in the National Cooridnation Council meetings on regular basis and without any failure and hence was in a far better position to talk about the ground realities.

Advising the PPP chairman to ensure his presence among his voters and supporters in the trying times instead of roaming around abroad, the PTI leader said all the provincial governments were given full representation in the crucial meetings and support needed by each of them iwa also being ensured without any failure.

He mentioned that the hospitals, formerly under the administrative control of Federal Government and later devolved to the Sindh Government the 18th Constitutional Amendment, along with all other tertiary care and major healthcare facilities in the province were being provided, without any distinction, the equipment needed to handle COVID-19.

He, however, regretted that the Sindh Government itself had been largely unable to come forth promptly and provide relief to doctors, staffers and patients in the hospitals.

Haleem Shaikh referred to scant availability of coronavirus testing facilities even at major public sector hospitals in the province. Despite hefty budgetary allocations there existed not a single ventilator in any of the government hospitals in 16 districts of the province, he added.

The PTI leader also expressed his reservations about the lockdown announced in the province and alleged that it was done without any serious thinking and proper planning causing serious inconvenience to the masses.

Regretting that in the difficult times of global pandemic, many of the leaders of PPP in the province had resorted to mudslinging, Shaikh said the Federal Investigation Agency would be approached to expand the scope of its probe so that resources and public money meant to benefit the masses could be put to its actual use and not be embezzled.