Haleem Shaikh expresses sorrow over deaths in lightening bolts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tahreek Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over loss of precious human lives in lightening strikes in Tharparkar and Achhro Thar area.

In a statement on Friday, he condoled with bereaved families and said that they would not leave the bereaved families alone in their difficult times.

He strongly criticized the Sindh government for not starting relief activities despite of a large number of casualties throughout the district Tharparkar and said that Sindh government had already deprived the people of Tharparkar of health facilities.

Sindh government has not taken any practical step to cope with heavy rains and thunder bolts in Tharparkar and Achhro Thar desert that caused enormous losses to human lives, livestock and agriculture, he deplored and said, there was a dire need on emergency basis to deal with the natural disaster.