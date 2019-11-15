UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Shaikh Expresses Sorrow Over Deaths In Lightening Bolts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Haleem Shaikh expresses sorrow over deaths in lightening bolts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tahreek Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over loss of precious human lives in lightening strikes in Tharparkar and Achhro Thar area.

In a statement on Friday, he condoled with bereaved families and said that they would not leave the bereaved families alone in their difficult times.

He strongly criticized the Sindh government for not starting relief activities despite of a large number of casualties throughout the district Tharparkar and said that Sindh government had already deprived the people of Tharparkar of health facilities.

 Sindh government has not taken any practical step to cope with heavy rains and thunder bolts in Tharparkar and Achhro Thar desert that caused enormous losses to human lives, livestock and agriculture, he deplored and said, there was a dire need on emergency basis to deal with the natural disaster.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Agriculture Thar Tharparkar Government Rains

Recent Stories

London stocks steady despite BT nationalisation pl ..

8 seconds ago

Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect on F-35 ..

37 minutes ago

Nadal sweats on semis spot at ATP Finals after bea ..

37 minutes ago

Four People Killed in Clashes With Police Amid Pro ..

37 minutes ago

Two German students arrested for "unlawful assembl ..

37 minutes ago

Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.